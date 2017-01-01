N.K. Jemisin

The Fifth Season

A season of endings has begun. It starts with the great red rift across the heart of the world's sole continent, from which enough ash spews to darken the sky for years. Or centuries.

It starts with death, with a murdered son and a missing daughter.

It starts with betrayal, and long dormant wounds rising up to fester.

And it ends with you. You are the Stillness, a land long familiar with catastrophe, where orogenes wield the power of the earth as a weapon and are feared far more than the long cold night. And you will have no mercy.

THE HUNDRED THOUSAND KINGDOMS

Gods and mortals. Power and love. Death and revenge.

In the Hundred Thousand Kingdoms, gods dwell among mortals and one powerful, corrupt family rules the earth. Three extraordinary people may be the key to humanity’s salvation.

THE DREAMBLOOD

A tale of culture and empire, war and religion…and the realm of dreams.

In the desert city-state of Gujaareh, peace is the only law. Priests of the dream-goddess maintain order: harvesting the dreams of the citizens, healing the injured, and guiding the dreamers into the afterlife… whether they’re ready to die or not.

THE BROKEN EARTH

This is the way the world ends. Again. 

In this Hugo-Award-winning series, there will be war all across the Stillness: a battle royale of nations for the resources necessary to get through the long dark night. Essun does not care if the world falls apart around her. She’ll break it herself, if she must, to save her daughter.

