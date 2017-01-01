I’m N.K. Jemisin. Explore any of my books below!
THE HUNDRED THOUSAND KINGDOMS
Gods and mortals. Power and love. Death and revenge.
In the Hundred Thousand Kingdoms, gods dwell among mortals and one powerful, corrupt family rules the earth. Three extraordinary people may be the key to humanity’s salvation.
THE DREAMBLOOD
A tale of culture and empire, war and religion…and the realm of dreams.
In the desert city-state of Gujaareh, peace is the only law. Priests of the dream-goddess maintain order: harvesting the dreams of the citizens, healing the injured, and guiding the dreamers into the afterlife… whether they’re ready to die or not.
THE BROKEN EARTH
This is the way the world ends. Again.
In this Hugo-Award-winning series, there will be war all across the Stillness: a battle royale of nations for the resources necessary to get through the long dark night. Essun does not care if the world falls apart around her. She’ll break it herself, if she must, to save her daughter.
CONCLUDING BOOK: THE STONE SKY, COMING AUGUST 2017